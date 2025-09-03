"Bastian Is Going Nowhere," Reveals Shilpa Shetty In New Video Amid Rs 60-Crore Fraud Allegations

Shilpa Shetty has finally addressed the speculation around her popular Bandra restaurant, Bastian, putting an end to all the chatter about its closure. The actress revealed that Bastian isn't shutting down but is instead undergoing an exciting transformation.

Shilpa Says Bastian Will Not Go Anywhere

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa clarified, "No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise." She explained that the Bandra outlet will now turn into a new South Indian restaurant called Ammakai, while Bastian itself will be relocated to Juhu under the name Bastian Beach Club.

"I have received numerous calls, but everything said, I can definitely feel the love for Bastian, but don't turn this love into something toxic. I have literally come to say that Bastian is going nowhere," she said in her video message.

Going Back To Her Roots With Ammakai

Shilpa added that the new ventures are inspired by her passion for food and her cultural roots. "Something new and brilliant again. Going back to my roots with a place called Ammakai, pure South India Mangalorean cuisine in our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach Club in Juhu. So I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience new flavours of Bastian hospitality," she shared.

Meanwhile, her caption read, "So BASTIAN is staying, going nowhere!!!!! Full credit to my brother, partner and CEO of our enterprise Ranjeet Bindra @ranjeetbindra for having this vision of transforming the hospitality business with his expertise and passion at this scale. God Speed".

Controversy Around Bastian

Shilpa's clarification comes after reports claimed that the Bandra outlet was set to close permanently. The announcement, which she herself had posted on Instagram, coincided with headlines about a Rs 60-crore fraud case involving Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra.

Launched in 2016, Bastian quickly became one of Mumbai's go-to fine dining spots, known for its seafood-led menu, dramatic interiors, and celebrity clientele. From its signature lobster bomb to its glamorous soirées, the restaurant built a reputation as a social and culinary landmark.

