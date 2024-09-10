Priyanka Chopra In A Bold Black Slip Dress Was Enough To Drop Every Jaw In The Room

Priyanka Chopra's Bold Slip Dress Was Enough To Drop Every Jaw In The Room

When it comes to red carpet looks, one can always count on Priyanka Chopra. The star is known for her impeccable style, peppered with often sultry choices. Recently, she made had turns when she graced the Kering Foundation's annual Caring For Women gala dinner at New York Fashion Week. At the event, Priyanka slipped into a floor-length black satin slip dress featuring a plunging neckline. The sheer lace design over the midriff was pulled around the neck, making the dress backless. She accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet and a pair of earrings. Priyanka kept her makeup subtle and went with a nude base, pink lips, and rosy cheeks. She looked stunning as she left her wavy tresses open.

Priyanka is known for her frequent glam looks. In another one, the actress donned a sequin black dress, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette that wrapped around her curves. The dress had a ruched design on the waist with pockets and a back slit. The star teamed her look with black-tinted sunglasses from Bulgari, black strap stilettos and jewels from the same brand. She also accessorised with a diamond choker adorned with a blue gemstone, a statement ring, teardrop earrings and a dainty bracelet. Keeping her makeup look subtle, she went for mauve nude lips, kohl-lined eyes and beaming highlighter.

When it comes to statement fashion, no one can beat Priyanka Chopra.

