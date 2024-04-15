Kriti Sanon And Ranveer Singh Aced Benarasi Elegance As Manish Malhotra's Showstoppers In Varanasi

Kriti And Ranveer Aced Benarasi Ethnic Style For Manish Malhotra's Show

Being home to timeless handloom legacies, Varanasi is also home to the Benarasi weave. Recently, it was Manish Malhotra who revived Benarasi style for us to bookmark for the season. His latest show in Benaras was as spectacular as it could be. With Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walking the ramp as showstoppers, it could not have gone any better. The actors turned muses for the designer's show and the collection perfectly reflected the theme i.e. Benarasi Saree - A tapestry of Indian culture and craftsmen. The gala affair was all things elegant with rich silhouettes taking center stage. Kriti graced the event in a beautiful red and golden Benarasi silk lehenga that came with a kurti-style blouse and flared lehenga skirt. Her statement maang tikka and ethnic makeup perfectly completed her look. Ranveer opted for a kurta and dhoti in a beautiful gold and plum colour. He paired the bandhgala kurta with dhoti-style bottoms to match the aesthetic of the show. Their ethnic style was too good to be missed.

The grandeur of Benarasi silk is one of the most charming styles. Recently, Kriti Sanon aced the silhouette in the freshest way for her airport look. The actress brought a fresh dose of style to the table in a beautiful yellow Benarasi suit that looked fabulous. She paired a mid-length kurta with straight bottoms and layered her style with a stunning dupatta. The delicate purple border details on the dupatta added the perfect contrast to her overall attire.

Kritu Sanon and Ranveer Singh embraced sheer ethnic elegance at Manish Malhotra's show