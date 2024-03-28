Kriti Sanon In A Chic Cutout Mini Dress Is Taking The Casual Glam Quotient Sky High

Kriti In A Cutout Mini Dress Is Taking The Casual Glam Quotient Sky High

Kriti Sanon absolutely knows how to make a bold impact with her monochrome style. Her wardrobe circles around styling minimal staple pieces and the actress never fails to impress. Of late, Kriti has been giving style a new spin while keeping the signature aesthetic of her look in place. Kriti Sanon's chic 'it girl' style deserves a spot on our summer moodboard. While a spectrum of colours dominate summer wardrobes, Kriti is making a case for chocolate browns as she stuns in a cutout dress. In a stunning bodycon number, the actress looked breathtaking. The cutout number on the front around the torso added all the oomph to her style. She paired it with open-toe heels and statement earrings to keep it minimal. Her dewy nude glam, topped with a matte lip, perfectly rounded off her beauty look.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Exclusive: "I Don't Buy" New Clothes For Holi And "I Love Wearing Men's Clothes"

Whether she is on-screen or off it, Kriti Sanon's envy-worthy physique and style game serve and how. Previously, for the trailer launch of her upcoming release Crew, the actress turned to a safe black look to dish out glam goals. She added a bold touch to her form-fitting style as she paired a ruched bodycon bottom with a bikini-style top. What really added power to the overall look was the cropped blazer. With a smokey eye look and high bun, Kriti's style gave black a new definition.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Desi Barbie In Beautiful Pink Saree

Kriti Sanon once again proved that she is the queen of monochrome dressing.

Know more about Kriti Sanon's style in this exclusive interview: