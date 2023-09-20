At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Twinned But With A Catch, Pics Inside

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya wore the same outfit in different hues

Last night's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence, Antilia, was nothing short of a star-studded extravaganza. From the Khans to the Kapoors, Bollywood's finest graced the event in their most exquisite ethnic ensembles. However, the night truly came alive when the ever-gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 12-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, made a grand entrance. The dynamic mother-daughter duo opted for salwar suit sets that exuded timeless charm. Aishwarya chose a resplendent sky-blue ensemble, while Aaradhya radiated in a delicate light-yellow hue. Their round-neck kurtas featured intricate embroidery along the neckline and gotta patti work along the hemline. Complementing their kurtas were matching salwars. Their dupattas added an extra touch of tradition with exquisite phulkari patterns embroidered near the borders. But the twinning did not stop at their attire; the mother-daughter duo also sported matching juttis and reflected their shared sense of style and unity. Aishwarya chose to keep her hands free, while Aaradhya opted for a potli bag to complete her elegant look. Aishwarya's long, straight hair was neatly parted down the middle, while her not-so-little daughter maintained her signature bangs look. Aishwarya's makeup featured striking red lips, precisely lined eyes, and a delicate bindi, while Aaradhya embraced her natural beauty, going makeup-free to perfect her ethnic look.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya redefine mother-daughter goals. Last Christmas, the former Miss World shared a picture wearing a stylish black sweatshirt, while Aaradhya opted for a charming peach hoodie to celebrate the festivities.

It seems this dynamic duo can not resist their twinning tendencies. In a previous post, they had the fashion world buzzing with their matching white outfits.

Tradition and twinning seem to be the guiding principles for the Bachchan ladies. Earlier, during a pooja, Aishwarya and Aaradhya both opted for white kurta sets. Their vibrant yellow dupattas added a splash of colour to their ethnic looks.

For her 10th birthday celebration, Aishwarya's little princess wore a princess gown. The birthday girl's mother looked equally appealing in a black saree.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya make the perfect mother-daughter duo, effortlessly showcasing their impeccable fashion sense at every party, award function, and special event.

