When Kylie And Kendall Jenner Walk The Red Carpet Together, Its Bound To Be A Stylish Affair

The Jenner sisters are back, and how. Known for their impeccable statements, Kendall and Kylie Jenner rock every outfit they wear. Kylie and Kendall arrived in style at the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala. The black tie event happened in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night. At the gala, Kendall slipped into a stunning Schiaparelli black couture gown featuring a halter neckline. The gown had bold cutout detailing over her bodice that accentuated her curves perfectly. The diamond brooch at the chest added extra glam to her look. She accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings and matching heels.

Kendall wore neutral-toned glam makeup with blushed-heavy cheeks, wispy lashes and nude lips. She completed her look with side-parted brunette locks in a voluminous hairstyle. On the other hand, Kylie turned heads in a Mugler S/S 1998 couture gown. The sleeveless two-toned bodycon gown came with a beige sequin top. The body-hugging sheer sequin top was paired with a black floor-length skirt with daring mock-thong cutouts at the waist. Letting the outfit talk, Kylie kept the accessories minimal and sophisticated with a pair of statement studs. Kylie completed her look with a soft glam base, nude lips and wavy tresses left loosely.

Well, this is not the first time the Jenner sisters had the fashion world talking with their glamorous fashion statements. Previously, Kylie did a photoshoot with her sister Kendall, who was dressed in bold lavender outfits. Kylie opted for a bustier top with cutout detail and paired it with a sarong with a tie-knot detail at the side. Kendall was dressed in a matching cutout dress with frayed details. Keeping the makeup minimal, they both aced the twinning game.

