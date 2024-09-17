Cardi B Is Working Out 10 Days After Giving Birth: Postpartum Exercise Advice From The Experts

Cardi B started working out merely ten days after giving birth to her third child

Cardi B is a new mother for the third time around. TheI Like It singer has welcomed baby number three with her estranged husband Offset. Despite filing for divorce in July 2024, the ex-couple welcomed their baby at the hospital together surrounded by family and friends. Cardi B, who announced the birth of her on September 7, 2024 has already started working out merely ten days after giving birth to her little bundle of joy.

Also Read: Cardi B Opens Up About Pregnancy Complications, Which Many Expecting Mothers Also Go Through

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamcardib

Cardi B posted a story on her Instagram handle that showed her completing thirty minutes on the Stairmaster machine. Surrounded by her kids, Cardi B hit the gym in style wearing a black tank top with narrow straps and a pair of matching workout leggings. The popstar took a selfie video of herself sweating it out and a picture of her daughter Kulture dozing off on her gym equipment while she was doing her workout.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamcardib

Cardi B's postpartum workout journey has begun merely ten days after giving birth. This has come as a surprise to many, who wonder if there is a time frame for a mother to fall back into her exercise routine and how soon is too soon. Here are expert postpartum exercise tips which shed light on the topic.

In an interaction with Parents.com, the American Society Of Obstetricians And Gynaecologists recommends, "You can usually start light walking within a few days of giving birth if you had a normal vaginal delivery. In general, the organization recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week, which equates to about 20 to 30 minutes of walking per day. But you will need to work up to this level of movement."

The Society further suggests, "Start by taking a five-minute walk, then come home and see how you feel. If nothing bleeds, pulls, or aches, take a six-minute walk tomorrow and a seven-minute walk the next day. During these first few forays out into the world, don't carry your baby in a front facing carrier or push them in a stroller because the strain may be too much. After you've walked comfortably and safely for a week or two, build up from there, adding some gentle upper-body stretching or a postpartum exercise class (but get the green light from your health care provider first)."

Finally adding in their interaction with Parents.com, "Keep in mind if you had a C-section or complications, you may need to take it even slower. Talk to your health care provider about when it's safe for you to begin exercising and how much you should do each day."

As quoted in the Bump.com in collaboration with trainer Candice Cunningham, "It's a huge stress-reliever and also gives new moms something to really focus on for themselves". She further added, "Postpartum exercise gives moms back that feeling of being in control."

Jamie McFaden who is also a trainer with Aaptiv told Bump.com, "You just went through so many changes-things have shifted. Exercise helps you heal from the inside out."

Addressing the question of when to start working out postpartum, the Bump.com suggests, "Don't jump into a postpartum exercise routine without your doctor's approval. Many doctors recommend waiting six to eight weeks after birth before starting trying any type of exercise, but it often varies. Some women may experience complications during pregnancy or labor that might set them back a few more weeks. For example, a mother who had a vaginal birth will likely have a different timeline than one who had a C-section. Others may even be able to work out sooner than six weeks."

As per Aaptiv trainer Jamie McFaden, working out during pregnancy may help resuming workout postpartum, "Your body's muscle memory will kick in and you'll have an easier time getting back into it after birth. You still want to give your body time to recover, though. Never push yourself too hard post-baby. Patience is key."

Aaptiv trainer Candice Cunningham added, "Every mom is different and it's important to pay attention to stresses the body may undergo post-pregnancy. A doctor will be able to check for an indication of diastasis recti (the separation of the abdominals) and be able to recommend the appropriate physical work to heal that or any other side effects of childbirth."

For new mothers who are given the green signal to exercise by their doctors, doing single-arm rows, wall plank rotations, wall push ups or elevated push ups, diaphragmatic breathing, cat or cow poses, supine leg lifts, dead bugs, bridges, wall sits, quadrupled leg lifts are beneficial, provided they are done under the supervision of an expert postpartum fitness trainer.

To conclude, as per the Bump.com, there is no real reason for new mothers to rush back into exercising early as it can cause more harm than do good down the line. The website added that, it might be hard for women to get used to used to high intensity workouts or long runs, so taking things slow is key.

Also Read: Cardi B's Over 100-Carat Emerald And Diamond Jewellery Brought The Indian Touch To Her Goth Black Met Gala 2024 Gown