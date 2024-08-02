Cardi B Debuts Her Baby Bump In A Crimson Slip Gown With Cutouts And A Fur Coat

Cardi B delivered a winning mama-to-be look draped in red satin and faux fur

Cardi B's day has been a whirlwind. Soon after she announced her divorce from Offset, with whom she shares two kids, Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with her third child. In true Cardi B style, she debuted her baby bump in style. Cutouts and sheer lace were the usual suspects. She wore a red dress but nothing like you'd ever imagine to make the cut for maternity fashion. Setting the tone right for being third-time lucky with baby number three, there's more in store for her fashionable looks to treat her fans.

Cardi B created a buzz on the internet with her new pregnancy belly as she posed for the cameras wearing a crimson floor-grazing gown with a super plunging neckline that showed off her third pregnancy. The I Like It ​​​​​​singer slayed like a new mama should in this sleeveless, voluminous gown that she teamed with a faux fur coat in matching tones of red perched atop her shoulder.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamcardib

For her accessories pick of the night, Cardi B went for nothing but a pair of circular gold studded earrings with a triangular pattern engraved on it, and let her outfit do the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, the American pop star wore her black tresses in an over-the-top curled updo with a fringe framing her face. As for her makeup, she went for a chiselled face with contour, thin brows, a winged eyeshadow look, and falsies on her lashes. She finished off the look with a hint of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, a mauve-toned matte lip colour and a red stiletto-shaped manicure.

What a fashion moment when Cardi B gives us a glimpse of her maternity style. Maybe it was us who got third time lucky instead.

