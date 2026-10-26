Anushka Sharma Wears Pink Anarkali Suit, While Virat Kohli Opts For Casual Look At Krishna Das's Mumbai Kirtan

Anushka Sharma opted for a traditional outfit as she attended a live kirtan by American singer Krishna Das in Mumbai on 25 October with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who chose a casual look.

Details

Anushka wore a pink suit set featuring an Anarkali kurta with a round neckline and full-length sleeves. She paired the outfit with matching trousers and a coordinating dupatta adorned with silver mukaish work.

Keeping her accessories understated, Anushka opted for a beaded choker, gold earrings, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals.

For makeup, she chose a minimal look comprising a small bindi, softly defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip colour. She left her hair open in a side-parted style. Meanwhile, Virat complemented her traditional outfit with his signature casual look of a simple T-shirt and trousers.

Videos of the couple at the devotional music event have surfaced on social media, showing them enjoying the performance.

In the clips, Anushka and Virat are seen seated next to each other, gently swaying to the music and singing along to the devotional chants.

The couple also briefly look towards the camera before returning their attention to the performance. They were also seen chanting "Hare Ram".

The musical evening was part of Krishna Das's India tour. The American vocalist is widely known for his renditions of devotional chants that blend traditional Indian spiritual music with Western influences.

This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das performance together. The couple were also present at a similar kirtan held at Union Chapel in London in July 2024.

Beyond their professional achievements, Anushka and Virat have frequently drawn attention for their spiritual interests. The couple have spoken about their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings. They have also visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on several occasions.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Spotted In London With Son Akaay, Fans Say "Enjoy Family Time"