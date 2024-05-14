Ananya Panday's Stunning Throwback Swimwear Pictures Will Leave You Longing For Beach Days

Ananya's Stunning Swimwear Pictures Will Leave You Longing For Beach Days

A burst of refreshing colours and quirky patterns have set the mood board for summer style. A day by the beach under blue skies seem like the perfect idea to beat the heat and Ananya Panday's throwback post will want you to rush to the nearest shores. The actress shared an array of throwback pictures on Instagram and they are already setting the mood for summer. Her upgraded vacation style isn't short on bikinis and her aqua blue look is a fresh dose of fashion that we need. In the first picture, the actress dished out some chic style goals in a monochrome blue bikini. The cool tone of the silhouette was perfect to make a case for fuss-free style. She paired a plunging neckline bikini top with matching bottoms. With open tresses and minimal dewy glam, she rounded off her style.

In another picture, Ananya Panday channeled beachside Barbie and we are already taking notes for our summer getaway. A good bikini combo is the ultimate summer favourite that no one can get enough of. The actress treated us to her version of Barbiecore in a monochrome candy pink bikini that came with strap details.

Ananya Panday's bikini diaries were high on monochrome magic. Her next look featured a beautiful shade of blue which was a perfect summer-appropriate look. She paired a one-shoulder bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. Her chic hat was perfect to complete her vacay look.

Ananya Panday and her love for bikinis is a match made in fashion heaven.