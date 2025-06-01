Ananya Panday In A Chic White Dress Has Got The Summer Style Memo Right

Ananya Panday's impeccable style never fails to stun. Whether she is wearing traditional outfits or modern designs, the actress consistently impresses with her ever-so-chic fashion sense. Recently, Ananya embraced the comfort and elegance of simple summer dresses during a casual beach outing at an undisclosed location.
She wore a white, ankle-length slip dress with delicate spaghetti straps. The outfit featured a lace trim along the neckline and hemline. The fabric appeared to be lightweight and flowy, suggesting it was both comfortable and breathable. The dress had a slightly fitted bodice that transitioned into a relaxed skirt with subtle pleats and distressed detailing.
Keeping it simple and comfortable, Ananya Panday skipped statement jewellery and opted instead for dainty gold earrings. For makeup, the star chose a natural look with defined brows, light mascara and a subtle nude lip colour. She completed her look with a neatly tied bun.
Here is yet another time Ananya Panday aced the casual look. While enjoying a relaxing vacation in the Seychelles, the actress stunned in a breezy outfit – perfect for beating the summer heat. She wore a white tank top paired with a printed blue skirt featuring a swirl pattern with white and green accents.
Her accessories included a pair of quirky crab-shaped earrings and a stack of bracelets on her wrist. With her signature glam – featuring fresh, tinted cheeks and glossy lips – Ananya's beach look was one to bookmark for summer style inspiration.
Ananya Panday continues to steal the spotlight with her effortlessly chic fashion game.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world