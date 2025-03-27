Ananya Panday Exudes Confident And Style As She Walks For Anamika Khanna At The Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Lakmē Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), commenced its 2025 edition with a breathtaking Grand Opening Show by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna for her prêt label, AK|OK Anamika Khanna.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Makes The Cutout Backless Dress Look Cool Again

Bringing together contemporary elegance and timeless sophistication, AK|OK Anamika Khanna's collection, Silver Collar, mirrored the ethos of Lakmē's latest beauty launch. The show also debuted Lakmē's new 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range, a breakthrough beauty innovation crafted for the unstoppable modern working woman. Inspired by the same, AK|OK Anamika Khanna curated a line that exuded power, poise, and effortless charm—perfectly balancing strength and grace. Her signature style, known for its intricate craftsmanship and modern sensibility, found new expression through ensembles that redefined power dressing in a world where beauty and confidence go hand in hand.

The opening show was a true spectacle, as Lakmē muse Ananya Panday captivated the audience as the showstopper. Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble from the Silver Collar collection, Ananya epitomised the essence of Lakmē's modern, confident woman. Her look was inspired by a modern twist on the Indian saree drape, portraying a strong, independent woman. Her effortless grace and commanding presence brought the collection to life, making for a truly unforgettable moment on the runway. The 26-year-old actor made a striking statement as she walked the ramp in a bold ensemble. The star donned a silver bralette adorned with intricate chain detailing, creating the illusion of an ancient warrior's armour.

Adding a pop of vibrant hue to her look, the star paired the bralette with blue high-waisted flared pants. The pants featured exquisite silver embroidery, intricate zari work, and shimmering embellishments that elevated the outfit. For her accessories, the star went with a stack of silver metallic bangles and bracelets on both hands. Her makeup featured shimmery eyeshadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks and glossy nude lipstick. The star completed her look by styling her hair in a sleek bun.

Also Read: On Why She Works Out In Heels, Miley Cyrus Says, "I'm Interested In Feminizing The Workout Space"