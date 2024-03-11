An Oscars 2024 Date Night? It Sure Was For These Stylish Hollywood Couples

Oscars 2024 was a stylish couples' retreat for these celebs

For most, the Oscars 2024 was a celebration of everything that cinema had to offer in the previous year. For a select few, it was reason to do just but with their special significant others in life. Hollywood's most sought-after couples arrived for the celebration but stayed on to party. As for us, we were glad to be around to watch them create picture-perfect memories dressed in red carpet finery to be a treat to our eyes, that's all. Is this what couple goals look like? We guess so.

Emily Blunt-John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinki walked the red carpet hand-in-hand in their matching cream-hued ensembles. Emily grabbed the spotlight in a Schiaparelli couture gown with a vent extension at the back. The shimmery number was attached to a trail behind. The Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace did the rest of the talking. John looked stylish in a finely tailored tuxedo to match his Oscar-nominated actress on the red carpet.

The twinning moment ended soon after when Emily ditched the white for a soft blush hue for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Either way, the couple were in style and in love just like how we like them.

Matthew McConaughey- Camilla Alves

The Oscars red carpet was far beyond "alright alright alright" when Matthew McConaughey stepped on it with his wife, Brazilian model Camilla Alves. Matthew picked a rule-breaking colour combination, as he wore a brown tuxedo jacket, featuring black peak collars. He styled it with black trousers. Matthew accessorised his look with a black bowtie and brown-tinted tortoiseshell sunglasses. Camilla looked simply stunning in a strapless black gown with a thigh-high slit. The all-black number featured a jewel-encrusted bust. Welcoming more to her look was a pair of black latex opera gloves and a statement-making serpentine-shaped radiant necklace that was dripping in diamonds. To round off the bling, she picked bangles, a giant cocktail ring, and a pair of diamond earrings.

While Mathew didn't change for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, his wife Camilla certainly intended to paint the town red. Spoiler alert: she did just that in her strapless cutwork number.

Chris Hemsworth-Elsa Pataky

It was a fashion moment to remember with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky posing in their monochrome looks. Elsa looked ravishing in her pristine white crystal-studded gown. The risque cut-out detailing around her midriff region turned out to be the highlight of the outfit. With a halter neckline, the gown highlighted an asymmetrical trail. As always Chris looked dapper in his semi-formal look. The handsome hunk picked a shawl collar black pantsuit which he wore with a crisp white formal shirt. Christ decided to ditch the tie or bow.

Kris Jenner-Corey Gamble

The party continued with the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party and Hollywood couples made sure to make it worth our while. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner were in love but also in a very serious couple style. Where Corey kept it suave and Kris glittered away.

Jessica Biel-Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were all smiles and we think their chic Fendi outfits were responsible for it. While Justin kept it suave for the night, Jessica Biel kept it bright in a simple flowing silhouette to party the night away in.

Lindsay Lohan-Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan made her return to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party after ten years but other than her shimmery Balenciaga silver dress, she brought her smile along with her that may we just mention comes only when her husband Bader Shammas is around.

Jessica Alba-Cash Warren

Where the wife wears silver and the husband stands tall in classic black was also the memo that celebrity couple Jessica Alba in Tamara Ralph and Cash Warren followed and we thank God we can rest our faith in them to make classics look as sophisticated as they do.

Which of these looks you liked the best?

