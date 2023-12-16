Amyra Dastur Said Goodbye To The LBD And Hello To The Boldest Black Co-Ord Set We've Seen All Year

Amyra Said Goodbye To The LBD And Hello To The Boldest Black Co-Ord Set

We've heard time and time again how the little black dress is a fashion staple for every woman's wardrobe. But we think that now is a good enough time than any to give it a deserving update. Sure it may be revered through the style sphere for its classic charm but that doesn't mean experimenting with other ebony silhouettes should be put on the backburner. Especially with the party season knocking at our doors, now is just the moment to do that. Amyra Dastur would agree with us. The Bollywood actress attended a recent award function in Mumbai wearing a black ensemble that revitalized the usual silhouette.

Instead of a straightforward dress, Amyra picked a daring black co-ord set from designer Manish Gharat. It featured a full-sleeved micro blouse with padded structured shoulders and a deep scallop cutout over the chest; the neckline being a signature of the designer. Giving us a peek at her toned torso, the top was paired with a high waist black skirt which had a mermaid flare at the mid-length with a pleated hemline. Keeping focus on the neckline, Amyra's outfit was paired with an intricate gold necklace in the jewellery department, which was the only accessory she had on.

The actress allowed her outfit to do all the talking by pairing it with a subtly chic beauty look. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek bun with two curled sections on either side which were left loose to frame her face. With brown defined eye makeup and filled brows, tinted cheeks and a neutral lip completed the look.

Take your style cues from Amyra Dastur to experiment with the shade for the party season to come.

