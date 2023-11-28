Amyra Dastur's Pink Cutout Swimsuit Serves The Most Gorgeous Contrast To Weekday Blues On Her Maldives Holiday

Amyra Dastur's Cutout Swimsuit Serves The Most Gorgeous Weekday Blues

The November heat is burning down on the lot of us and Amyra Dastur has the right idea to combat it. The Bollywood actress has taken off to Maldives this month to spend a holiday on the sunny shores. Ms. Dastur is spending her days at the Furaveri resort in Maldives where water sports took top priority on her travels. The actress posed on a jet ski in the midst of crystal clear turquoise waves with a cotton-dotted blue sky above her. Amyra wore a bright coloured pink swimsuit paired it with bright framed sunglasses.

(Also Read: Amyra Dastur's Swoon Worthy Beach Style Will Make You Love Summer A Tad Bit More)

Amyra gave us a closer look at her swimsuit when she took a dip in the Maldivian sea. The back of her look featured a high buttoned detail with a wide cutout over the back and across the sides, showcasing her stunning physique. She captioned it, "The best kind of #mondayblues" and while we're writing this on the middle of a work day, we're just a little bit jealous. We don't think we've seen them served up as fabulously quite as this before.

The actress also showed off the stylish collection of swimwear she carried on her Maldives vacation. In another picture, Amyra is seen preening on a white unicorn float in the middle of an infinity pool. The actress wore a black string bikini with a matching pair of bottoms. Once again, she paired sunglasses with her outfit while throwing her hands up in the air.

Looks like Amyra Dastur is having the most fantastic vacation while in her holiday best.

(Also Read: Amyra Dastur's Cross Training Workout Is Already Crushing The Week's Fitness Goals)