Amyra Dastur's Cross Training Workout Is Already Crushing The Week's Fitness Goals

Amyra's Cross Training Workout Is Already Crushing The Fitness Goals

In a fitness-driven world where we witness new forms of workouts every other day, some celebrities are still sticking to the basics to keep up with their fitness routines. Amyra Dastur loves a good workout session and her videos have been proof enough. From weight-training to cardio, the actress makes sure to keep it balanced. Recently, she once again gave us insight into what her Monday workout looked like. She shared a video on her Instagram story as she was working out using a cross-trainer machine. It is considered as a part of cardio and is great to build up your body for a high-intensity workout. It is an exercise for the body which has major focus on the arms and legs. It is a great workout to strengthen your arms and work on those calf muscles as well. It builds up the overall strength to workout even better. Amyra's Monday mood is something that we all need to draw serious inspiration from.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur's Swoon Worthy Beach Style Will Make You Love Summer A Tad Bit More

Amyra Dastur has showcased her prowess in literally everything and fitness is one of that. Her carved niche for fitness is a mix of all forms. Recently, the actress gave us a glimpse of her solid, high-intensity workout. From focussing on glutes with deadlifts to targeting thighs with leg presses, Amyra raised the fitness bar higher. She also did shoulder press to focus on her shoulder muscles.

Also Read: When Amyra Dastur Brightened Her Goan Vacation With A Pretty Pink Swimsuit By The Poolside

Trust Amyra Dastur to make you want to hit the gym right away.