Amy Jackson Makes Monochrome Magic Happen In A Daring Midi Slit Gown

Amy Jackson Makes Monochrome Magic Happen In A Thigh-High Slit Gown

Amy Jackson's fashion trajectory is proof that the actress loves to showcase her bold and daring style. It is quite evident that thigh-high slits have been a favourite when it comes to Amy's classic style. From her Cannes appearance to her red carpet glam, the actress has turned to this trend to set the sartorial bar sky high. We have seen multiple iterations of high-octane, daring slit gowns. Amy's version of the style is adding heat to our party fashion. Her unique sense of style is a perfect blend of glamour and sophisticated elements. Recently, the actress picked a chic monochrome number to make heads turn. The brown gown came with a midi slit that added an instant oomph to the look and the structured pattern on the shoulder added an extra edge to the look. She kept it extremely minimal with a no-makeup look and wavy open tresses.

Amy Jackson is a trendsetter by all means. Trust the actress to don the hottest of trends when she makes an appearance. Previously, she gave her nod of approval to hooded gowns in a satin red gown. The appealing hue made a striking case for monochrome magic. She opted for a corset number that came with flowy details and a trail that added panache to the overall fit. She went all out with her glam game as she completed the look with a bold red lip.

Amy Jackson's glam gowns are perfect for our party moodboard.