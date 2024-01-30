Sophie Turner's Travel Style Goes From Snug Ski Gear To Swimsuits In One Big Plunge

Sophie Turner's Travel Fashion Is All About Chic And Comfortable Casuals

Owing to her prominent Game Of Thrones character Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner probably knew that "Winter is coming" when she was on holiday in the snow with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. She had packed stylish looks ahead of her recent skiing trip to keep her looking chic and feeling warm throughout. From muted trench coats to stylish two-piece swimwear, the actress had a diverse wardrobe during her holiday. For starters, Sophie picked a star-printed ski suit set as she played in the snow during her vacation. The blue and white outfit featured a full-sleeved zipper with a turtleneck and a pair of matching pants below. The diva wore a pair of black snow boots, headgear, and sunglasses with the co-ord set.

In another picture, Sophie Turner wore blush pink overalls that featured a zipper at the front and a hoodie. The beauty teamed the suit with a muted-coloured trench coat. She wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses and tan boots to complete her winter style.

In yet another picture in the series shared by Sophie Turner on Instagram, the actress wore a trendy two-piece swimsuit in bright green colour. The outfit included a strappy backless bikini top with a low waist bottom in the same colour palette. It was indeed a scenic capture with snowclad mountains in the background as Sophie sat at the side of a swimming pool with a stylish bun.

Sophie Turner's travel fashion scored a perfect 10 on 10 on the style board.

