Whether Auburn Or Blonde, Sophie Turner's Hair Is All Shades Of Iconic, See Pics Here

Many celebrities get us hooked on their beauty game, but a few stand out from the rest and Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas sits at the top of the list. The Game of Thrones actress has been a conversation started for beauty fanatics. When it comes to experimenting with hair colours, trust the actress to have fun with all the shades and in the most statement-making way. While we might have gotten used to her bringing new hair colours to life, we can never get enough of it. From her Rapunzel-like red tresses to bleach blonde locks, the Jonas wife Sophie's effortless beauty game has been truly on point. We go down memory lane to look back at some of the best hair colour moments. It is hard to not pay attention when Sophie serves us with a beauty statement.

1. Bleach Blonde

For a new role, Sophie Turner went to the brighter side of the shade card and aced an 80s-inspired bleach blonde look. Now this is something that always tends to make a statement. She opted for a curled bob look that resonated with her eclectic sense of style.

2. Copper Red

Copper hues have been a rage and Sophie wore this colour like a pro. She opted for luscious long locks with curtain bang detailing that made her hair look even better. We cannot remember a time when Sophie experimented with her hair and we did not take notes.

3. Rich Auburn

Sophie Turner's deep red tresses have always made waves and how can we miss out on this style? Auburn hue is a classic, timeless pick that never gets out of style. Sophie aced this look in soft, sophisticated waves with a one-sided partition.

4. Hollywood Blonde

Sophie Turner does not hesitate to go back to the shades of blonde every now and then. Once again, we can see her opting for a rich shade of blonde that looks flawless. With a dash of platinum undertones, her hair looks gorgeous.

Sophie Turner's hair moments are for the beauty books.