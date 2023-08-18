'You Can't Do Fashion In This Office.' Made In Heaven Cast: Hold Our Coffee

The cast of Made In Heaven 2 gave us some brilliant fashion moments

After giving its audience a gripping tale to follow in season one, web-series Made In Heaven released a second season with an entertaining storyline, dramatic twists and of course, an extravagant fashion fiesta. While the characters, their stories and the vibrant performances are dinner table conversation, the fashion has a fanbase of its own. From bespoke designers to local markets and homegrown labels, the style sphere for the series is diverse and rich in traditional elements throughout.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Striking Printed ₹78K Co-Ord Set Came From A "World Of Samurais and Geishas"

For anybody familiar with Made in Heaven's fashion spectrum, they would know that each scene serves a style moment. Contrary to the dialogue of the series, "You can't do fashion in this office", Made In Heaven is one big fashion feast. Sobhita Dhulipala's character, Tara Khanna was on top of her fashion game with her work wardrobe consisting of subtle kurta sets and ever-so-glamorous body-skimming dresses, but there's more to it.

Styled by celebrity stylist Bhawna Sharma, each character showcased fabulous fashion resonating with the story. In an interview with India Today, Bhawna said that she had great fun styling Mona Singh who played the character of Bubul Jauhari. Her character had a flamboyant touch to it as the stylist gave her oversized sunglasses, a big Chanel bag and salwar suits that hid her painful back story.

Brilliantly played by Sobhita, Tara Khanna's character was a natural fit for show-stealing fashion moments. Her polished vibe reflects through her style. Bhawna said to India Today that a blue jacquard dress Tara wore for the divorce settlement scene was one of her favourites. "I, in fact, made that dress and I bought the fabric, which is very beautiful. Among many other styles, Tarun Tahiliani's blush pink saree also was a treat for fashion aficionados.

Another moment was when Sobhita made us do a double take with her revenge dress. The stunning archival Sabyasachi dress was the highlight for many. From the bodycon fit to the plunging neckline, Sobhita Dhulipala pulled it off like no one else.

Also Read: 'Reef' It To Sobhita Dhulipala To Channel Her Inner Sea Goddess In This Flowy Maxi Gown

Bhawna, in the same interview, revealed that she reached out to top couturiers but at the same time, she skimmed through local markets as well to source some styles. "A lot of Jazz's (played by Shivani Raghuvanshi) wardrobe was sourced from such markets for mix-and-match. If you see denim jackets with embroideries and all, they were all sourced from such markets. Not just Jazz, I mean. A lot of footwear and even several things for Bulbul, I got it from Hill Road and then created something and matched them up," she said.

Trinetra Haldar who plays a trans character in the series had a wardrobe ranging from dresses and jumpsuits to sarees. "It was really interesting to dress her because of the transition that she's (Meher) gone through, she now wants to belong and she's owning it. And she's trying different silhouettes," Bhawna said in the interview.

The big fat Indian wedding is incomplete without elaborate bridal closets and the series definitely showcased an array of labels and couturiers worn by the brides and grooms. However renowned designer, Tarun Tahiliani has called out the show for a "shocking breach of faith." In a series of Instagram stories, the designer claimed he did not know that his designs would be presented by a "fictitious designer".

Referring to Mrunal Thakur's episode, he wrote, "It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven,' were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist."

He further added to the statement, "Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit."

He concluded his statement with, "Let's hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future - Tarun Tahiliani."

Also Read: From Radhika Apte To Mrunal Thakur, Made In Heaven Season 2 Is Giving Serious Bridal Makeup Goals