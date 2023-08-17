Sobhita Dhulipala's Striking Printed ₹78K Co-Ord Set Came From A "World Of Samurais and Geishas"

Sobhita Dhulipala's unique style has us taking notes

The long-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven happened to be on everybody's binge-watch list. After keeping style elements a constant throughout the show, Sobhita Dhulipala gave us a glimpse of her "beautifully unique" off-screen style, yet again. Etched with an exquisite element, Sobhita's spin was par excellence. For the press meeting of the second season of Made In Heaven, the actress stepped away from basics. She had the most unique take on the denim-on-denim look in a printed silhouette from the shelves of Two Point Two. Priced at Rs 78,400, her look has all the right quirky elements, here's why.

Sobhita's outfits always have a flamboyant factor as her outfit came from the "world of Samurais and Geishas". Radiating the character of Tara Khanna, the actress channelled a decidedly boss lady vibe in this look. She paired a scoop-neckline denim bralette with denim-printed pants. Her sartorial choice to layer the look was on point. She opted for a Japanese-inspired printed cotton trench coat which added a bold overlay of vibrance to the look.

The star's promotional style has been the talk of the town recently and it's clear why. Shobhita woke up and chose drama with this figure-flattering silhouette and statement sleeves. Overpowering, dramatic outfits are a natural fit for the actress. She opted for an electric blue shirt and strapless dress from Reik.

Sobhita Dhulipala's unique style has earned more than a few entries in our stylebooks and we are sure there is much more to come.

