Sanya Malhotra Grooving To Ishq Vishk Rebound Soni Soni Makes This Week's Fitness Motivation Look Like A Whole Lot Of Fun

Sanya's Dance Video Makes Fitness Motivation Look Like A Whole Lot Of Fun

Sanya Malhotra's fitness diaries always strike the right chord with her fans. Whether she is swimming, doing yoga or lifting weights in the gym, the star loves to share sneak peeks with her Instagram family. Recently, the actress revealed a fun way to stay in shape as she grooved right into our hearts with a dance session. In her latest Instagram post, Sanya can be seen shaking a leg alongside actor Rohit Saraf to the song Soni Soni from his upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. The duo grooved to the beats like total pros. Their energy was right on point and they served the right inspiration for the week to come. Dancing offers numerous benefits as it helps in weight management, improving mental health and uplifting one's mood. If you want to incorporate dance into your workout routine, take a leaf out of Sanya Malhotra's fitness book and start right away.

A few days ago, Sanya Malhotra stepped onto the tennis court. In her caption, she embraced the idea of "learning a new skill in your 30s.” Tennis offers a holistic workout experience. The body movements, footwork and hitting involved in the game provide a full-body workout.

Previously, during a Thailand trip, Sanya Malhotra shared a video of herself engaging in Muay Thai, a traditional martial art originating from Thailand. For those unfamiliar, Muay Thai is renowned as the "Art of Eight Limbs," focusing on striking techniques using fists, elbows, knees, and shins, hence the reference to eight points of contact.

From dancing to tennis, Sanya Malhotra's diverse fitness routine is meant to motivate.