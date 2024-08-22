All Mahira Khan Has To Do Is 'Be Bejewelled' To Make A Chic White Ensemble Look Ultra Glam

Mahira Khan donning a white outfit with diamonds is a masterclass in minimalism

Whether she's walking the red carpet at an international film festival or making a casual appearance at a local event, Mahira Khan knows how to make a statement. Her latest look, which she wore for a glamorous night out with a "bejewelled" theme, was no exception. The event with its opulent dress code, drew a star-studded crowd, but it was Mahira who stole the spotlight. She opted for a minimal yet sophisticated white co-ord set, which she elevated to new heights with the perfect accessories. The outfit, consisting of a tailoured sleeveless blazer, a white bandeau top and high-waisted trousers with clean lines and crisp fabric was a masterclass on minimalism. The simplicity of the white ensemble allowed Mahira to play with her accessories. She did it with layered diamond and emerald jewellery on the neck, matching drop earrings and a crystal-studded clutch bag. The overall look with accessories struck the right balance of drama to a chic white look without overwhelming it.

In a sea of glittering gowns, Mahira Khan's white outfit was a stroke of genius. But the thing about an all-white outfit is that it doesn't require the right place or time for it - you make daylight-saving time work around your all-white look. And that's exactly what she did on her recent holiday in Europe where she wore a long white cotton kurtawith flared white cotton culottes. "White kurta travels everywhere I tell you" and she was right with every word of it.

The white outfits remain consistently on her mind. Come festive occasions and you still can't take the stunning white outfit out of her conscience. A white sareeis as classic as the festive season gets. But a white saree on Eid and it seems as if the moon rose resplendently right above Mahira on the occasion.

Even the simplest of white outfits become an image of grace and elegance when it is Mahira Khan dressed in them.

