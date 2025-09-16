Alia Bhatt Sweating It Out At The Gym Is All The Mid-Week Motivation We Need

Alia Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and believes in staying consistent with her workout routine. Her unwavering determination serves as an inspiration for many of her fans. Recently, the actress' fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney, gave us a glimpse into Alia's gym session. In a video shared on Instagram by the football player and fitness coach, Alia was seen working hard.

Dressed in an off-white crop top and black leggings, the actress was captured running intensely on the treadmill. Karan Sawhney worked out alongside her on an adjacent machine. The caption of the video read, "Zone 2 Run with @aliaabhatt. Building aerobic capacity."

Benefits Of Running On A Treadmill

1. Good for your joints

Treadmills provide a flat, consistent and cushioned running surface, which absorbs more impact than hard outdoor surfaces like concrete or pavement. According to Healthline, it reduces stress on your joints - particularly knees, ankles and hips, making it a safer option for those recovering from injuries or dealing with joint issues.

2. Improves cardiovascular health

Like other forms of aerobic exercise, running on a treadmill strengthens your heart and improves circulation. Regular sessions can help lower blood pressure and increase good cholesterol levels.

3. Helps manage weight

Running on a treadmill burns a significant number of calories and can aid in weight loss when combined with a balanced diet. For enhanced calorie burn, you can incorporate higher speeds and inclines into your routine.

4. Elevates mood and mental health

According to the National Institutes of Health, running and other aerobic exercises trigger several neurochemical responses that lead to an improved mood. While running, your body releases endorphins and endocannabinoids which are natural mood-lifters. Endorphins reduce the perception of pain, while endocannabinoids can promote feelings of calm and reduced anxiety.

5. Improves cognitive function

Regular treadmill running is also scientifically proven to enhance neurogenesis, according to a 2013 study published in the Brain Research It improves your cognitive function and provides significant protection against neurodegenerative disorders.