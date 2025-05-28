Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2025: Four Makeup Looks, One Iconic Debut

Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Needless to say, the actress didn't just walk the red carpet - she owned it and how. Now, Alia has shared a picture dump from her Cannes outing, highlighting the various makeup looks she aced for her debut.

First and foremost, Alia walked the Cannes red carpet in an ivory-hued Schiaparelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry from the Maison's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. But it was her fresh and dewy makeup that caught our eyes. The actress went for a minimal makeup look with well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadows and eyeliner that accentuated their shape. She wore slightly rosy lipstick, and classic kiss curls that framed her sleek hairdo.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025. Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt

For her second look, Alia Bhatt went all retro and channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a yellow Gucci co-ord set. For makeup, she opted for subtle blush on the cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes and a bold red lip to add a pop of colour to the yellow silhouette. Her hair was neatly tucked beneath the scarf.

Alia Bhatt in vintage couture at Cannes 2025. Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the Lights on Women's Worth event at Cannes in an Armani Privé creation. The navy blue off-shoulder dress was crystal-embellished to perfection with blue gemstones. The actress sealed this appearance with a no-makeup look sans bold lipstick or coloured tones in sight.

Alia Bhatt in Armani Prive at Cannes 2025. Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt

Saving the best for last, Alia Bhatt stepped out in Gucci's interpretation of a saree for the Closing Ceremony. The lehenga-style drape was adorned with strategically placed Swarovski crystals. The deep neck blouse and the nude structured skirt had the brand's logo ‘GG' placed all over the saree. A bold, dewy makeup and soft beachy waves completed her look with finesse.

Alia and her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, described the outfit as Gucci's modern interpretation of a saree, blending signature Italian glamour with Indian cultural elements. However, Gucci's official description omitted any reference to Indian attire, referring to it simply as a "custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern". This reclassification sparked widespread backlash, particularly among Indian fashion enthusiasts who felt the ensemble more closely resembled a lehenga choli or a saree-inspired look, rather than a traditional gown.

Alia Bhatt in Gucci at Cannes 2025. Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt

The Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 24. Alia Bhatt attended Cannes as a Loreal brand ambassador, along with Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.