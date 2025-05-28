Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2025: Four Makeup Looks, One Iconic Debut

Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Needless to say, the actress didn't just walk the red carpet - she owned it and how. Now, Alia has shared a picture dump from her Cannes outing, highlighting the various makeup looks she aced for her debut.
First and foremost, Alia walked the Cannes red carpet in an ivory-hued Schiaparelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry from the Maison's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. But it was her fresh and dewy makeup that caught our eyes. The actress went for a minimal makeup look with well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadows and eyeliner that accentuated their shape. She wore slightly rosy lipstick, and classic kiss curls that framed her sleek hairdo.
For her second look, Alia Bhatt went all retro and channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a yellow Gucci co-ord set. For makeup, she opted for subtle blush on the cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes and a bold red lip to add a pop of colour to the yellow silhouette. Her hair was neatly tucked beneath the scarf.
Alia Bhatt attended the Lights on Women's Worth event at Cannes in an Armani Privé creation. The navy blue off-shoulder dress was crystal-embellished to perfection with blue gemstones. The actress sealed this appearance with a no-makeup look sans bold lipstick or coloured tones in sight.
Saving the best for last, Alia Bhatt stepped out in Gucci's interpretation of a saree for the Closing Ceremony. The lehenga-style drape was adorned with strategically placed Swarovski crystals. The deep neck blouse and the nude structured skirt had the brand's logo ‘GG' placed all over the saree. A bold, dewy makeup and soft beachy waves completed her look with finesse.
Alia and her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, described the outfit as Gucci's modern interpretation of a saree, blending signature Italian glamour with Indian cultural elements. However, Gucci's official description omitted any reference to Indian attire, referring to it simply as a "custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern". This reclassification sparked widespread backlash, particularly among Indian fashion enthusiasts who felt the ensemble more closely resembled a lehenga choli or a saree-inspired look, rather than a traditional gown.
The Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 24. Alia Bhatt attended Cannes as a Loreal brand ambassador, along with Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
