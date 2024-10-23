Alia Bhatt Repurposed Her Two-Year Old Pink Mehendi Lehenga By Manish Malhotra For His 2024 Diwali Party

Festive preparations have begun, and so have the glamorous Diwali parties. Last night, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his residence in Mumbai. The star-studded night witnessed many celebrities in beautiful ensembles. One such star who caught our attention was none other than Alia Bhatt. Alia's appearance at the party is the latest example to set a stylish precedent that it is time to normalise celebrities repeating their outfits. Making the most of her bridal outfits from her 2022 wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, she decided to re-wear her famous mehendi lehenga for the party. Alia opted for a Manish Malhotra pink lehenga, which was originally made out of approximately 180 textile patches. She paired her lehenga with a matching embroidered choli for the occasion. Especially crafted for Alia Bhatt, the lehenga reminisces about Alia's journey and depicts symbolic elements of her memories. Back in 2022, Manish Malhotra described the outfit on his Instagram post and wrote, “Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers and vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch.”

Also Read: Nora Fatehi In A Slinky Sequin Saree Made Sure This Diwali Party Sparkled A Little More

For the 2024 Diwali party, Alia chose minimal styling along with her heavy lehenga set. She accessorised her outfit with gold and cut-diamond chandabalis, a matching ring, and an embroidered clutch. She tied her hair in a side-parted bun and went for the subtle glam makeup with tinted cheeks, lots of highlighter, and nude lips.

This is not the first time that Alia promoted the idea of repeating her wedding outfits. Back in 2023 for the National Film Awards, Alia slipped into her wedding saree by designer Sabyasachi. Alia looked ethereal in her repurposed ivory organza saree that she wore for her wedding in 2022. The hand-dyed and hand-embroidered saree featured tilla work all over it, and she donned it with a half-sleeved blouse. For the event a year after her marriage, she paired her saree with a multilayered pearl choker and matching studs from Sabyasachi. For her makeup, she went with simple glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, the perfect amount of blush, and nude lips. She topped the look with a red bindi, and unlike her wedding, where she went for open tresses, this time she chose a loose, voluminous French bun, paired with white roses.

Alia Bhatt truly set an example of how it's normal to restyle and re-use their old clothes with utmost grace and perfection.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Holographic Shimmery Saree Was All Things Festive For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party