Nora Fatehi In A Slinky Sequin <i>Saree</i> Made Sure This Diwali Party Sparkled A Little More

If Mumbai seemed to dazzle a tad more to you last night, then Manish Malhotra's celebrity Diwali bash was probably the reason why. The fashion designer's annual party happened right on schedule and like clockwork, brought out the who's who of Bollywood circles in their designer best. With a guest list that included Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia, the stunning Nora Fatehi was also in attendance. This time, it wasn't her fluid dance moves but her sultry ethnic style that stole a bit of the spotlight at this bash.

Nora Fatehi was snapped at the celebrity party wearing a shimmering saree made entirely of silver holographic rectangular sequins that covered its length. Known to be Manish Malhotra's signature silhouette, the saree featured a narrow drape which extended over her shoulder with pleats seamlessly running through the length. She paired it with a broad strap halter blouse which came with a plunging neckline. Knowing all too well that the sparkling saree brought more than enough of the shine quotient, Nora skipped the accessories and jewellery with this outfit of hers.

The celebrity performer wore her dark tresses parted down the side and styled in voluminous waves through its length. Her makeup reflected the shine of her look as she chose holographic-toned shades on her lids, pink-tinted cheeks and a rosy shade on her lips to match. Who needs much more when you've already got the attention of the whole room like Nora Fatehi had.

