Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Their Daughter Raha Struck Gold In Matching Gilded Ethnic Looks For Diwali 2024

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha have been capturing hearts and headlines alike with their latest sartorial outing this festive season. The adorable family of three literally struck gold this Diwali 2024 as they dressed in matching gilded ethnic ensembles to bring in the good vibes during their Diwali puja and celebrations at home. Alia Bhatt shared a carousel post of the trio wearing matching outfits and glimpses from their family celebrations along with the caption, "Lights, love, and precious moments Happy Diwali" along with lit diyas and hearts emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Alia Bhatt draped a gold art silk saree that was decorated with gota-patti work in parallel lines on the palla. The saree featured a dainty gold gota border along the hemline and all the sides of the drape. It was teamed with the perfect old gold shimmery blouse with a sleeveless design, yellow piping and a plunging neckline. Alia accessoried her look with a pair of oxidised silver and stone-encrusted dangler earrings. She styled her hair into a sleek wound-up centre-parted bun with yellow and orange chrysanthemum flowers decorated on it to add a festive touch. Makeup-wise, she dolled up in a fresh beauty look with defined brows, a wash of gold eyeshadow on her lids, kohl-lined waterline, mascara-filled eyelashes, a touch of blush on her cheeks, a mauve lip colour, and a black bindi to add the final edge of an Indian look to her Diwali ready attire. Ranbir Kapoor matched steps with his wife in an ochre gold silk kurta with a Mandarin collar and self-toned button down front closure. He paired this with an ivory silk pair of pajamas. On the grooming front, he styled his hair into his usual side and back combed fashion and sported an all-new trimmed moustache. But the star of the show was their little munchkin Raha Kapoor who was seen wearing an old gold salwar kurta set with a sleeveless design, having voluminous short butterfly frills attached. The U-neckline and the hemline were embroidered with intricate gota-detail to add a festive touch to the baby girl's look. The straight salwar also featured a broad gota-patti lining around the ankles. Raha's hair was styled into a centre-parted half-tied twin ponytails that were accessorised with marigold flower like hair ties, as a hair accessory with a traditional Indian touch. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha struck gold on the family fashion front in their Diwali-ready matching gilded ethnic avatars.