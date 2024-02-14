Alaya Furniturewala Dances Her Way Stylishly In Red To Her Mother Pooja Bedi For Valentine's Day

Alaya Along With Mother Pooja Dances Her Way Stylishly In Red Co-Ords

The empowering essence of red silhouettes never fails to make an impression. Alaya Furniturwala and her multiple fashion wins have always delivered the right notes. Her style trajectory is a mix of everything, from chic athleisure to doused-in-sequin dresses. While her attention-grabbing fashion has always made a case, her workouts and dance sessions have also managed to get our attention. Recently, the actress shared an "impromptu" dance video of her dancing along with her mother. On Valentine's Day, the mother-daughter duo are truly setting some new goals. The actress uploaded a video and captioned it, "Impromptu Valentine's Day dance reel with a very special surprise!".While the duo gave us ultimate goals, we couldn't help missing out on Alaya's striking red co-ord set that featured a crop top and flared thigh-high slit skorts. On the other hand, her mom wore a breezy white and green gown to match the fashion aesthetic.

Trust Alaya Furniturewala to dish out notes on acing a chic mini dress moment. She truly is a fashion shape-shifter. From edgy airport style to glam red carpet silhouettes, she knows how to win the dressing game at all times. Previously, she nailed the party style in a glitzy silver mini dress that came with a chic plunging neckline and strappy style. With smokey eyes and nude glam, she truly gave us much-needed beauty notes as well. She ditched the accessories to let her shimmery dress stand out.

Alaya Furniturewala is setting style goals and we are taking notes