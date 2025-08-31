Alaya F Is "Unstoppable" As She Aces A No Hands Headstand

Actor Alaya F is always on point when it comes to fitness. The Srikanth actor impressed fans by performing a headstand without any support in her latest video.

Considered one of the most difficult poses in Yoga, she not only performs a headstand but does it without any support. Alaya has been doing yoga for decades, and her core strength was on full display in the video. While she aced the pose, the actor warned people not to "try it at home" as it can be dangerous if you are not a pro.

Alaya F Performs Headstand Without Support

Alaya was seen upside down in the video with her legs pointing towards the ceiling. The 27-year-old took the basic headstand up a notch by removing her hands from the ground and making a thumbs-up sign at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, "When Unstoppable by Sia plays, just know… kuch bhi ho sakta hai. No hands headstand."

Benefits Of A Headstand

According to Healthline, here are the benefits of doing a headstand:

Reduces stress and symptoms of depression

Strengthens your upper body, spine, and core

Boosts digestion

Prevents headache

Stimulates the lymphatic system

Calms the mind

Stimulates and strengthens abdominal muscles and organs

Improves lung capacity

Things To Keep In Mind

Here are some things you should keep in mind before doing a headstand:

Avoid putting too much on your head or neck while performing the pose.

Engage your core the entire time you do a headstand.

Ensure your arms are strong enough to carry your weight as you perform the headstand.

Know how to place your head and hands before performing a headstand.

It is always a good idea to seek professional help if you are a beginner. Alaya F warned her fans in the caption as well, "Please do not try this at home. I have been practicing yoga for many years with the right guidance and training, and movements like this require patience, practice, and body awareness. Always learn step by step and with proper instruction."

So, seek professional help, especially if you are a beginner, and do not try it on your own, especially if you wish to perform it without the support of your hands, like Alaya F.