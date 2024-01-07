Aishwarya, Aradhya And The Bachchans In Matching Jerseys Are A Catch Made In Kabaddi Heaven

Aishwarya, Aradhya, Bachchans Twinning Are A Match Made In Kabaddi Heaven

Whenever there's a special occasion, the Bachchan family is practically inseparable. Whether it is attending The Archies screening, Aaradhya Bachchan's school annual function, or any other party, the family is often seen together, walking hand in hand. Once again, the Bachchans were spotted attending a Pro-Kabaddi League match together, to cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the pictures circulating online, we could spot Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya Bachchan, all wearing Jaipur Pink Panther jerseys. While all of them looked super cool in their matching outfits, the spotlight was on Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who stood out as fashionistas even in their easy-breezy outfits. Aishwarya, with her signature red lips and open hair, exuded elegance while Aaradhya looked adorable with her usual bangs. Big B and Abhishek also looked dapper sporting eyeglasses that added a touch of style to their outfits. The Bachchan family's coordinated yet individualistic fashion choices made them oh-so-fashion-forward.

At The Archies screening last month, the entire Bachchan-Nanda clan gathered in support of Agastya Nanda. Most of them opted for black outfits, with Jaya Bachchan standing out in a white suit, and Navya Naveli Nanda choosing a striking red gown. Shifting focus to the dynamic and fashionable duo, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, they looked exceptionally stylish in their power-packed ensembles. Their sophisticated black outfits were adorned with silver embellishments, adding a touch of bling to their overall look. The power shoulders brought in extra style elements, elevating both Aishwarya and Aaradhya's fashion game. Aishwarya's blonde highlights complemented her look perfectly, while her red lips, arched brows, and dramatic lashes added a dose of elegance. Aaradhya's bangs and million-dollar smile were adorable as always. As for Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, they looked sharp and dapper in their black formal suits.

We can't wait to see more fashionable outings of the Bachchan family.

