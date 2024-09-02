Malavika Mohanan In A White Dress Shows Why You Can Never Go Wrong With Classics

Malavika Mohanan has a chic white dress for every mood

After taking the floor with her performance in Thangalaan, Malavika Mohanan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Yudhra. Malavika Mohanan recently turned heads again, but it wasn't for her movies this time but for her fashion prowess instead. In a white off-shoulder dress, Malavika showed us why she turns a chic white dress time and again to exude elegance and sophistication. The simplicity of the ribbed dress allowed her natural beauty to shine through. But don't be deceived by the texture for it to be a casual pick. The off-shoulder design added a touch of modern flair while being classic too. She styled her dress with large golden earrings to add glint to her look. Malavika's makeup was kept understated, in line with the elegant vibe of the outfit with a soft pink lip, subtle contouring, and perfectly defined brows. She chose to keep her hair down, styled in loose waves that framed her face beautifully. If there is a way to balance any outfit with ease, it's Malavika Mohanan who knows the trick.

One can often find her saying "White is my colour" but that isn't to say that when she has a red dress in sight, she won't double the ante with what's in front of her. In the season of method dressing, Malavika Mohanan was seen wearing red on multiple occasions owing to her character's favourite colour. But in a sea of ravishing red sarees, a cutout dress broke the monotony in the chicest way possible. The red dress with golden accents, and dark makeup to add to the boldness was far from being "very demure" but certainly climbed to the top of the trendiest charts.

Malavika Mohanan's bodycon dresses could be of any colour but the style quotient remains consistent with this soon-to-be Bollywood star.

