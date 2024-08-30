Malavika Mohanan's Black Glittering Gown Came With More Than One Cutout And A Thigh High Slit

Malavika Mohanan Is A Complete Vision In A Black Cutout Dress

Malavika Mohanan is a star when it comes to impeccable style, and her recent look is proof. The actress attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Yudra, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. For the event, the actress slipped into a black cutout bodycon gown. The dress featured a thigh-high slit with multiple cut-outs at the midriff, which accentuated her curves. The rhinestone detailing of the dress added the oomph factor to the look. The star completed her look with subtle makeup, straight tresses and matching heels.

Malavika's love for bodycon looks is not unknown. In another recent look, Malavika opted for a stunning red bodycon dress featuring cutouts. The golden patterned chain held the dress perfectly, adding extra glam to her look. The celebrity kept her look simple, letting her dress do the talking with subtle glam makeup, golden hoops and matching heels.

It looks like Malavika is obsessed with cutout dresses and we are not complaining. The actress opted for a white embroidered dress. The full-sleeved dress came with an intricately detailed corset top that fell to her midriff, exposing her torso. The cutouts were stretched to the back, making it completely backless. She teamed her outfit with blushed cheeks, pink lips and hair tied in a messy bun.

Take cues from Malavika Mohanan on how to set the bar high with your fashion game every time you step out.

