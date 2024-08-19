Malavika Mohanan Continued Her Red Streak In A Ravishing Crimson Cutout Dress

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently made head turns with her stunning fashion choices. The actress was in Hyderabad for the success party of her film Thangalaan andwhat grabbed our attention was her stunning outfit. Malavika continued her red streak when she opted for a stunning red bodycon dress featuring cutouts that accentuated her curves. The golden patterned chain holding the dress perfectly added the oomph factor to her look. The celebrity let her dress talk with subtle glam makeup, golden hoops with matching heels and open tresses.

In another red look, Malavika went traditional in a stylish red saree. The actress wore a red saree featuring a golden border all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse and went minimal with her makeup. She adorned her look with golden jhumkis and golden bangles.

Malavika Mohanan is truly the epitome of beauty, and this traditional look was proof. She went overboard and chose a red embroidered Banarasi saree featuring golden intricate work. She donned it with a matching blouse and went glamorous with her makeup. Accessorizing her look with golden jewelry, golden earrings, a necklace and bangles. She tied her hair in a low bun and decorated it with a gajra.

We love Malavika's red looks and cannot wait to see more.

