Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Understated Glam In A Black Cutout Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media is an official guide on winning the dressing game like a pro. Our fashion calendar has been packed recently, thanks to the actress and her impeccable promotional style. Samantha has been busy with the promotions of Citadel: Honey Bunny and her style sensibilities have only been making heads turn. Recently, the actress yet again delivered her best fashion game in a chic all-black look. The hotness quotient only doubled as she slipped into a bold black number. Her slinky dress came with a plunging neckline and bodycon style. Her bold fit came with a thigh-high style and cutout patterns. Teamed up with strappy heels, Samatha's chic style was a lesson in doing glam dressing with a spin. She opted for a matte makeup look and soft curls to complete her look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves a good show-stopping look. Recently, for a "special night", the actress slipped into a stunning golden number by Kesha Bajaj. Samantha pulled off the strapless style like no one else in this chic crinkled style look. The midi dress came with a figure-grazing pattern that perfectly created the most fabulous fashion illusion. Samantha ditched all accessories to make a strong case for minimal yet effective with her Bulgari watch. With subtle golden lids, wispy lashes and coral-toned lip, her attire was perfect make us do a double take.
