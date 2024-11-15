Nimrat Kaur Exuded Festive Radiance In A Beautiful Pastel Ethnic Suit To Celebrate Gurupurab 2024

Nimrat Kaur's elaborate Indian wardrobe has an array of statement-making numbers. She picked yet another number as she pulled off a desi girl look on the occasion of Gurupurab 2024. The actress was seen exuding festive vibes in a beautiful pastel suit set that came with just the right traditional elements. She opted for a pastel blue suit that featured pink-toned contrasting thread embroidered pattern. She paired a long-length kurta with matching salwar and a dupatta. She kept it minimal as she ditched accessories and completed her look with pink juttis. For makeup, she opted for pink-toned blush, minimal base and matte lipstick.

Nimrat Kaur's ethnic wonders are only meant to deliver notes. When the actress decides to pull out a traditional silhouette from her wardrobe, it is meant to be a fashionable affair. Previously, Nimrat Kaur turned to a striking orange lehenga that simply gave us bridesmaid goals for the upcoming wedding season. Her ethnic number was adorned with beautiful golden-toned details all over it. She paired a strap blouse with a flared lehenga and dupatta. With statement earrings and dewy makeup, her look was complete.

