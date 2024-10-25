Alia Bhatt Turned Makeup Pro To Herself As Muse With A Fresh Pink Finish

Alia Bhatt seemed to have shifted roles and this time she sat in the makeup artist's chair instead of her usual celebrity spot. The Jigra actress is a self-confessed skincare junkie. What's more, Alia is also known for loving the "less is more" look when it comes to her glam choices owing to her ADD. This time too Alia stuck to her favourite barely-there makeup code and dished out a youthful-looking blushed moment for her Instagram family on her way to the store opening of her children's apparel brand, Ed-a-mamma. Alia's story on her social media handle featured not just her angelic face but a quirky caption that said, "Make by me, kisko tutorial chahiye?" along with a wide smiling emoji.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Repurposed Her Two-Year Old Pink Mehendi Lehenga By Manish Malhotra For His 2024 Diwali Party

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt's barely-there blushed makeup look can be bookmarked in the beauty books for sure. The actress wore her dewy skin to perfection with feathered brows, a hint of sparkly eyeshadow and bronzer on the lids and lower waterline, a pop of shimmer to brighten up the inner corners, and wispy mascara-coated lashes on the eyes. There was also a rose tint touch on the cheeks for a natural flush that has become Alia Bhatt's signature makeup style over the years which she matched with her signature pink lips. Perfect for spring but thanks to Alia, it seems perfect for all occasions across all seasons.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt

The Jigra actress has been very vocal about her beauty and this look comes just when she was accused of a failed botox procedure by some online beauty influencers. They were seen discussing that the reason she has a crooked smile and talks in an unconventional way is because her failed botox procedure left her paralysed from one side. Alia Bhatt's sharp reaction dismissing the rumours and raising the issue of false information being spread came in the form of an Instagram story where she addressed the issue. Here's what she posted:

Alia Bhatt could easily pass off as an ace minimal chic makeup pro. Don't you think?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Narrates Her One Big Beauty Disaster: "Good Thing My Hair Grows Back Really Fast"