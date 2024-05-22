A Look At Mira Rajput's Wedding Throwback Photo In Her Pink Anamika Khanna Bridal Lehenga

A Look At Mira's Wedding Throwback In Her Anamika Khanna Bridal Lehenga

Mira Rajput has always been a fashion girl and that was true even on her wedding day. Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. Today, the star wife treated fans to an unseen throwback picture from the magical ceremony. Although it was a sister appreciation post, our eyes automatically veered toward her pastel pink lehenga. From the shelves of Anamika Khanna's label, Mira looked like an Indian princess in the outfit. The scalloped blouse was adorned with sequin gold embroidery. Similar elements were seen in her flared skirt. Embellished with 3D flower designs, shiny pearls, and twisted French knots weaved with intricate zardozi work, the gorgeous number delivered a classic touch. Mira styled her D-day wear with not one but two pink-hued dupattas. One was wrapped around her head like a tulle veil and another was draped across her shoulders like a saree. Traditional jewellery and kaleeras rounded off her bridal avatar.

Mira Rajput's ethnic diaries have our hearts. Earlier, she dished out sunny vibes in a bright mustard yellow lehengafrom Punit Balana. The sleeveless halter-neck blouse was doused with sequins. The butterfly-shaped hem and backless drawstring details elevated the oomph factor. Her flared skirt was spread out in structured pleats and the shimmery golden adornment around the waistline and hem added pizzazz. Mira teamed up the sunflower-resembling fit with a matching dupatta. Multicoloured stone-encrusted bangles and diamond earrings enhanced her pretty appeal. Subtle beauty strokes and a wavy hairdo served as the finishing touches.

Once, Mira Rajput played muse to Manish Malhotra, where she chose a sequin ivory lehenga, decorated with boho-tribal prints. The sweetheart neckline blouse glittered with exquisite mirror work and brilliant crystal adornments. An equally ornate skirt, grazing at the ground doubled up her style quotient. A similar dupatta sealed her sartorial finesse.

We hope Mira Rajput offers more sneak peeks from her lehenga wardrobe.

