Are You Consuming More Calories Than You Need? Fitness Coach Shares 5 Warning Signs

Overeating is a common habit that can creep into our lives, often without us even realising it. Whether it is devouring a whole pizza in one sitting or mindlessly snacking throughout the day, consuming more food than our bodies need can negatively impact our health and well-being. But how do you know if you are crossing the line?

A fitness coach shares 5 key signs that indicate you might be eating too much. Understanding these signs can be the first step towards developing a healthier relationship with food. In a post shared on Instagram, Kat wrote, “As a fitness and wellness coach for 5 years, these are the 5 patterns I see the most in my clients.”

Here are the 5 signs that could tell you more about your eating patterns:

1. You always finish your plate, even without hunger

Kat warns that consistently finishing a meal even when you are not hungry may be a sign of overeating. This habit can stem from not wanting to waste food or eating out of routine, rather than listening to your body's fullness cues.

2. You feel extra thirsty after a meal

Feeling unusually thirsty after meals, especially salty or heavy ones, is also a sign of overeating. The fitness coach said, “Eating too much can leave you unusually thirsty.”

3. You feel bloated, burpy, or gassy

Frequent burping, bloating, or gas after meals indicates that your digestion is overwhelmed due to overeating. Kat explained that this happens when your digestive system is struggling to process the excess food.

4. You eat quickly without paying attention

Sometimes, rushing through meals can lead to overeating as your brain does not get the time to register fullness. “When you rush, your brain doesn't get the chance to register fullness in time, and you often eat past the point of satisfaction,” the fitness coach added. It is recommended to take small bites and chew slowly.

5. You get cravings a few hours after a big meal

Overeating can cause insulin spikes followed by crashes, leading to hunger and cravings shortly after a big meal. “Your body is always sending signals; learning to listen is the first step to stop overeating,” Kat concluded.