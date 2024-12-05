Like Nargis Fakhri On A Treadmill Run, Use These 5 Tips To Increase The IntensityOf Your Treadmill Workout

Nargis Fakhri's workout drill involves diverse fitness techniques that involve much beyond cardio and pilates. The Rockstar actress' commitment to her fitness journey is clear even in her latest Instagram post. She posted an Instagram story where she was seen running on the treadmill. The key takeaway from her workout diaries continues to be her dedication. If you are looking for ways to level up your treadmill game, here are some hacks to make it even more intense.

Hacks To Make Your Treadmill Workout More Intense

1. Increase The Inclination

If you wish to work on the muscle building part of the workout, it is best to increase the incline to higher intensity. Start with an easy pace and then move to a higher one. It will help in improving strength and helps in building stronger muscles.

2. Interval Training

Here's another way to make your treadmill workout intense. To try interval training on a treadmill, simply alternate between sprinting at a high speed and walking or jogging at a lower speed. This is an extremely effective style of running which is perfect for people who love to add a challenging spin to their workouts.

3. Walking Lunges

Trying Walking lunges on the treadmill might sound doable but is not that easy. This workout would require you to shift to a comfortable lower speed and then move to lunges position and repeat. One would need extreme balance and concentration to hit the right form.

4. Walking Backwards

Backward walking for a minute on the treadmill can bring all the change to your workout routine. It helps to stretch your hamstrings, improves balance and flexibility.

5. HIIT Treadmill Workouts

HIIT treadmill workouts are a great to improve metabolism. They are not just challenging but also ups the resistance and builds both strength and endurance. From pyramid intervals to Tabatha treadmill workout, there are multiple HIIT workouts to try on the treadmill.

Are you ready to switch up your regular treadmill workout?