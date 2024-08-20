Nargis Fakhri Focuses On 'Muscle Building For Longevity' And Puts Words Into Action With A Kettle Bell Workout

Nargis Fakhri raised the health bar high with her muscle building and kettle bell workout

Nargis Fakhri has captured the internet with her recent fitness regime. The Rockstar actress was seen posing while flexing her muscles and advocated muscle building for women on her social media platform. Nargis shared a rather inspirational post on her Instagram handle dedicated to her fitness journey by doing the kettle bell workout along with the caption, "Muscle building is important for longevity, especially for woman. It's crucial to make time everyday to invest in your future and consistency is key to building a strong and healthy body, mind and soul. Health is the one and only TRUE WEALTH!" and a pumped up muscle emoji.

Dressed in a matching pair of light sage biker shorts and a gym bralette along with a pair of white workout kicks, Nargis posed with a kettle bell in one of her hands. The second picture in the carousel post showed Nargis holding the kettle bell above her head with both hands. The third picture showed her flexing her muscle with one hand along with holding the kettle bell in the other.

What is a Kettle Bell Workout?

In a kettle bell workout, the centre of gravity is extended away from the hand that allows one to do ballistic exercises and swings. The unique shape of a kettle bell allows it to be swung with a single hand or both hands, released and be caught mid-swing or even be passed between hands.

Benefits of Kettle Bell Workout

Kettle bell workouts target multiple muscle groups at once in a short period of time.

This helps improve one's strength, power, muscle building and fitness.

Kettle bells are a popular strength-training alternative to traditional dumbbells, barbells and other resistance machines.

Nargis Fakhri's resolve to keep health foremost by working out daily to ensure building a strong and healthy mind, body and soul is worth admiring.

Isn't Nargis Fakhri's muscle building with a kettle bell workout and sticking to the idea of "health is the only TRUE WEALTH" inspiring? It makes us want to hit the gym right away.

