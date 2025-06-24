Italy To Spain, How Europe Is Fighting Overtourism With Squirt Guns, Tourist Taxes And Visa Rejections

Europe has always been a bucket list destination for many people. For some, visiting Europe means seeing iconic landmarks, its natural beauty and experiencing its culture. For others, it might be the cosmopolitan atmosphere or laidback cafes and cobblestone streets in the cities that Europe offers. Whether your interest lies in history, art, nature, or local culture, Europe provides an unforgettable travel experience.

This, and everything more has made Europe the 'It destination' for a lot of people; not just Indians, but also travellers from around the world. But it increasingly seems like you're not welcomed in Europe like you were before.

The Tourism Moment

In 2024, Europe saw a significant rebound in international tourist arrivals, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Around 747 million international tourist arrivals were recorded, which is 5% more than in 2023 and 1% more than in 2019, according to UN Tourism.

In 2025, the numbers show that it is already slightly higher than 2024. Data shows that in the first quarter of 2025, Europe saw a 4.9% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to the same period in 2024. The number is expected to grow further now.

Europe is the It destination for many people. Photo: Unsplash

The Anti-Tourism Moment

The rise in tourism often brings employment, boosts local businesses, and injects money into the economy. But many cities across Europe are now sounding the alarm. According to them, overtourism is a pressing concern, and they've made no secret about it. In fact, some of them are actively letting foreigners know they're no longer welcome in Europe.

Europe is seeing a rise in anti-tourism. Photo: Unsplash

Protests have broken out, locals are taking a stand, and tourists have become the unexpected villains of the pleasant European summer.

Why Are Locals Angry?

According to these protestors, this mass tourism has caused:

Housing crisis : Platforms like Airbnb have been accused of making housing unaffordable for locals by reducing long-term rental availability.

: Platforms like Airbnb have been accused of making housing unaffordable for locals by reducing long-term rental availability. Environmental pressure: Overcrowded cities, strained water resources, waste issues, and carbon emissions have all raised alarms.

Platforms like Airbnb have been accused of making housing unaffordable for locals. Photo: AFP

Unbalanced economy: Many residents argue that the tourism economy benefits a few while making everyday life harder for the rest.

Hence, groups like the Assembly of Neighbourhoods for Tourist Degrowth (ABDT) and the Southern Europe Against Touristification Network (SET) aren't just protesting the number of tourists - they're pushing for a complete overhaul of the system that prioritises tourist dollars over resident well being.

The Summer Of Protests

In 2024, what began as a protest in the Canary Islands grew into a continent-wide movement. From April through July, tens of thousands of citizens across Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece took to the streets.

This year has also seen similar protests across cities like Barcelona, Lisbon, Venice, and Palma de Mallorca. The protests were theatrical - locals used water guns on tourists, waved banners that read "Your holidays, my misery", and dragged empty suitcases in symbolic processions.

According to The New York Times, in Genoa, Italy, demonstrators rolled suitcases down the city centre's narrow paved streets, as part of what they called a "noisy stroll".

In Lisbon, demonstrators paraded an effigy of the city's patron saint from his church to the location planned for a luxury hotel. Meanwhile, in Majorca, residents disrupted a tourist double-decker bus, igniting flares and displaying a large banner.

The protest against overtourism. Photo: AFP

Barcelona, a focal point of anti-overtourism activism, saw protesters marching through the upscale Golden Mile with signs like "Tourists go home" and "Tourism is stealing from us". Some splashed water on visitors outside a designer store, and tensions escalated near a hostel where fireworks were set off and clashes occurred. Authorities halted the demonstration near the Sagrada Familia, a major tourist draw.

Environmental groups such as Greenpeace and WWF joined in, especially on issues like illegal hotel constructions and unchecked cruise tourism.

The Crackdown: How Europe Is Responding

The protests seem to be triggering real change. The visa rejection rate has also increased in the past few years. In 2024, about 14.8% of Schengen visa applications were rejected out of 11.7 million applications, resulting in nearly 1.7 million rejections. From tourist taxes to rental restrictions, governments are now responding with swift and, in some cases, severe policies.

Spain

Ordered Airbnb to remove nearly 66,000 illegal or unregistered short-term rentals.

Barcelona announced it will phase out all 10,000 licensed short-term rentals by 2028.

Higher tourist taxes were introduced and overnight charges may rise, depending on accommodation quality. Cruise ship passengers will face a 200% increase in taxes.

Developed a smart tourism platform called smart destination to monitor beach crowding, air quality and even redirect tourists.

Cut back on social media influencer campaigns.

Greece

Introduced a cruise tax of Rs 2,000 starting July 2025.

In 2023, Acropolis capped a maximum of 20,000 visitors per day, with visitors assigned specific hourly time slots.

Italy

In April 2025, Venice reinstated an entry fee between €5 and €10 for day-trippers during peak seasons.

The city has also banned loudspeakers, limited tour groups to a maximum of 25 people, and prohibited swimming in its canals, which can result in €1,000 fines.

France

Recently, staff at the Louvre Museum went on strike, shutting the museum for hours, calling for better crowd control and cultural site preservation.

Croatia

Croatia is tightening regulations to maintain order in its top summer destinations. In Split, tourists can be fined up to €150 (around Rs 15,000) for strolling through the historic old town in swimwear.

Meanwhile, in Hvar, stricter measures have been introduced, including enforced 'quiet hours' and immediate fines of €600 (approximately Rs 60,000) for public drinking.

In Dubrovnik - one of the most over touristed locations in Europe - only two cruise ships are to dock in the city per day, and souvenir stands have been shut down, cafe chairs have been reduced, taxi service has been curtailed and more.

The Netherlands

Last December, the residents of Amsterdam protested heavily against tourists. Some residents even called the city 'unlivable'. In 2023, Amsterdam welcomed a staggering 22 million overnight stays in 2023, exceeding its proposed limit of 20 million.

To address the issue, Amsterdam's government has introduced a series of dramatic measures aimed at curbing the chaos. The city's increased tourist tax, controversial "Stay Away" campaign, and strict "Amsterdam Rules".

And this is just the beginning.

So... Should You Still Go?

Despite the policies and protests, tourist numbers haven't dipped. If anything, the allure of Europe continues to pull travellers in droves. But the mood on the ground has shifted, and it's no harm paying attention.

Here's what you can do if Europe is still on your list:

Travel off-season: Avoid summer crowds by going in spring or autumn.

Choose less-visited destinations: Skip Venice for Bologna, or Santorini for Naxos.

Respect local laws and customs: If the sign says no swimwear in town, keep the beachwear at the beach.

Stay sustainably: Book eco-certified stays, avoid chain hotels, and support local businesses.