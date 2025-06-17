Overtourism Forces The Louvre, World's Most Visited Museum And Home Of Mona Lisa, To Shut Doors

The Louvre, the world's most-visited museum, came to a standstill on Monday as its staff went on a strike in frustration with what they called overwhelming tourist crowds.

Thousands of visitors, eager to see masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, were met with long, unmoving queues outside I.M. Pei's glass pyramid. The staff including the gallery attendants, ticket agents, and security refused to take up their posts after a routine meeting turned into a full-scale strike. The staff cited "untenable" working conditions that made daily operations difficult and put them under physical strain.

The Louvre Is Breaking Down

The strike highlighted a growing crisis inside the Louvre, echoing similar concerns raised during 2013 and 2019 walkouts. But this time, the frustration reached a breaking point.

The museum, which welcomed over 8.7 million visitors last year, is reportedly facing issues such as insufficient rest areas, limited facilities, and an infrastructure that is unable to cope with modern demands.

Louvre President Laurence des Cars has also warned that parts of the building are no longer waterproof and the temperature swings can damage the priceless artworks. In her internal memo, she described the current experience for both staff and visitors as "a physical ordeal", as per The Washington Post.

The Opening Of The 'Louvre New Renaissance'

The French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced a 10-year plan to fix the Louvre's problems. Macron unveiled a decade-long restoration initiative, the "Louvre New Renaissance," which promises a new entrance for the Mona Lisa - which alone draws around 20,000 visitors per day into the Salle des États, as reported by Associated Press.

While the plan promises to address long-term improvements, it does not address the museum's and the staff's immediate needs. The staff called the action hypocritical as Macron promotes new projects, but little is being done to fix the problem at hand.

The Louvre employees also don't want to wait years for relief. Workers argue that the state's operating subsidies for the museum have declined by over 20 percent in the last decade, but the number of visitors continues to increase.

One of the most iconic cultural spots is now caught in limbo, struggling to fix a problem that no one has a solution to, according to AP.