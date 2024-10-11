Explore Abu Dhabi's 5 Art Gems Like Nora Fatehi's Visit To The Iconic Louvre Museum

Nora Fatehi who set the stage ablaze with her terrific performance at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi, seems to be exploring the beautiful destination now. The actress has dropped a video on Instagram where she was seen inside the popular Louvre art museum. Nora spent her time gazing at famous artworks, antiquities, sculptures and paintings. She even interacted with the museum authorities, presumably gaining an in-depth understanding of the rich cultural history of the place. Sharing her experience, Nora Fatehi wrote, “It was my first time at the Louvre museum and I must say I gained knowledge on some interesting historical facts and similarities between different tribes and nations.”

Like Nora Fatehi, if you also plan on enjoying the artistic pleasures of Abu Dhabi, then waste no time bookmarking these hotspots.

1. 421 Arts Campus

With a wide range of workshops, seminars, art exhibitions showcasing budding local artists, and educational events, 421 Arts Campus is a fantastic addition to your Abu Dhabi travel itinerary.

2. Artbooth

You may witness various forms of media at Artbooth Gallery, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, photographs, videos and more. It seeks to establish a bridge across cultural boundaries between world-renowned artists, viewers and collectors. You can also use Artbooth to resell your own works

3. Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation is the first and only private art foundation on Saadiyat Island. The non-profit organisation presents rarely-seen artworks from private collections both domestically and abroad.

4. Café Artea

Cafe Artea, which is located in the very modern yet rustic setting of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, is a perfect place to get acquainted with stunning pieces of art. Do take note of the beautiful wall hangings here. You can take note of the artist collaborations, read club pop-ups, and much more.

5. Etihad Modern Art Gallery

If you are a fan of modern art, paintings and similar creative works then visiting the Etihad Modern Art Gallery at Al Bateen is a must. Located in a villa, the place also serves as the perfect cosy setting befitting for a romantic date with your partner.

