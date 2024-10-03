"Recharged And Reconnected" Says Nargis Fakhri On Discovering <i>Vipassana</i>

Actress Nargis Fakhri is known for her charming looks and unfiltered self. Recently, for the cover of Elle India magazine, Nargis Fakhri opened up about finding herself and all the difficulties she faced in the journey. Talking about being a private person and how the pandemic gave her the time to return to her genuine self, she said, “I am a very private person. If you go onto my social media, you won't know what exactly is happening in my life. Of course, I share my travel pictures and special moments because I genuinely feel it's the best way to connect with fans, but I've learned to carefully choose what aspects of my life to make public.”

She also spoke about the pressures of beauty standards in the film industry and how she deals with it. She said, “Don't put so much emphasis on something only to watch it disappear. All you have to do is change your perception. Change your mindset, and things will no longer seem like a burden.”

Nargis wishes for herself a quiet homestead, a place where she can live self-sufficiently. She recalled a transformative experience of her life that evolved her as a human being, a 10-day Vipassana retreat. “You leave feeling like a new human, recharged and reconnected to yourself so you are able to take on the world. I think it's something we all should do for ourselves once a year.”

Nargis Fakhri's transformative journey of finding herself is an inspiration to many to break from the shackles of what the standards society has set for us.

What Is Vipassana Meditation And Its Benefits

Vipassana meditation is a form of mindfulness meditation that comes from the original teachings of the Buddha. It is a way of observing oneself without judgment and fear. It is said to achieve enlightenment. Usually, the course is done in 10 days and helps you understand yourself better. Like other forms of meditation, Vipassana has a number of benefits that include both physical and mental improvements. Some of the benefits of this meditation include developing a calm and clear mind, becoming aware of the present moment, improving physical health, reducing negative emotions and others.

Where You Can Go For It In India?

The Vipassana meditation course is a 10-day silent residential program that focuses on observing the breath and bodily sensations. Dhamma Pattana Vipassana Centre conducts the 10-day course. One can enrol at any of their centres. They have centres all across India like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Igatpuri and other places.

