West Bengal Pollution Body To Set Up More Monitoring Stations In Kolkata

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is organising campaigns across schools in the state to create awareness about greenhouse gas emissions and will set up five more pollution monitoring stations here.

In the metropolis, the WBPCB has taken measures like recycling of toxic waste materials and undertaken campaigns to stop use of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra told news agency PTI on Saturday.

He said the WBPCB was organising a number of functions to stop single-use plastics with the help of schools and local civic bodies as "we need active participation of every citizen."

He said "we are working with the state government to prevent filling of water bodies and ponds are dug again whenever the matter is brought to our notice in coordination with the government department concerned."

"Besides conducting sessions across schools in the state to create awareness about the greenhouse gas emissions, the WBPCB will set up five more air quality monitoring stations in different parts of the city," he said.

Presently there are 75 air quality monitoring stations across the state with 17 in Kolkata.

About WBPCB joint study with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to map the pollution level of the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah and chalk out an action plan, he said the study was aimed at firming up a clear identification of pollution potential and help formulate an action plan to curb air pollution.

Noted environmentalist Somendranath Ghosh said to save the city there should be immediate halt in registration of diesel-driven vehicles and introduction of CNG as an alternative fuel.