Visva-Bharati Shouldn't Be Dragged Into Political Row, Says Bengal Governor

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar says not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket. (File)

The Visva-Bharati University should not be dragged into a political controversy, said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today.

"Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be spared. The university should not be dragged into a political controversy. Those who want to put Visva Bharati University into a controversy, I appeal to them to give total autonomy to the institution and the Vice-Chancellor," said Mr Dhankhar.

"If you want to contribute in a positive manner for the betterment of public, strengthen democracy, restore faith in the constitution and keep rule of law above all, then do not play every ball," he said.

His remarks come after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the Visva-Bharati centenary celebration with her party saying she was not invited. The event was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Responding to Ms Banerjee's comment that there is "no place for outsiders who come during polls and incite violence", he said that "this remark against me is a no-ball".

Mr Dhankar earlier said that the practice of calling someone from another region of the country as an "outsider" is unconstitutional.

On November 26, Ms Banerjee said: "There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence. I say this place is not for outsiders. They come here only to do politics during elections."

Calling on to preserve the vision and philosophy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Ms Banerjee termed Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan his greatest experiment to create ideal human beings. "Visva Bharati University turns 100. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagore's greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being. We must preserve the vision and philosophy of this great visionary," she tweeted.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.