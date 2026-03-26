Karnataka Professor Proposes To Student In Front Of Class, Beaten On Campus

Tension prevailed at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Karnataka's Tumkur after an assistant professor proposed toa female student in front of his class. In response, students physically assaulted the professor. The college, owned by Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has suspended the professor.

In a video of the proposal shot by one of the students, the professor, identified as Abdul, is heard saying, "I could not resist the immense love given by the batch, and I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in your batch... and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch." He concluded by saying "I love you" to the girl.

As the professor stepped down from the podium, the student confronted him and asked him to speak to the principal. During the confrontation, the professor claimed that the student had expressed her love for him and that he has proof for the same.

"Didn't you say 'I love you'?" the professor cross-examined the student.

"When did I propose?" the girl asked.

"There is CCTV footage," he replied.

When the girl asked the professor to show her the proof, he ended the conversation by saying, "I'll talk to you tomorrow."

The girl refused to talk.

"It's okay," said the professor, who then asked the students to have chocolates before walking out of the classroom.

As news of the incident spread, other students grew angry and confronted the professor, leading to a heated altercation followed by an assault. In another video from the campus, the female student is seen hitting the professor with her footwear, while others are seen physically attacking him. The professor was reportedly chased across the campus and assaulted again near his car.

Injured in the attack, the professor managed to escape from the spot.

The college has suspended the professor, and a case is being registered. Further investigation is underway.