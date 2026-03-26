Iran Mobilises Over 1 Million Fighters For Possible Ground War With US: Report

Young volunteers are reportedly flocking to recruitment centres across Iran as the country mobilises more than a million ground fighters for a potential ground war with the United States. Tehran's Tasnim news agency, quoting a military source, reported that these forces have been organised and are ready for battle. This follows a surge of citizens at centres run by the Basij, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Army.

The agency said that a wave of enthusiasm has emerged among Iranian ground fighters to create a "historical hell" for Americans on Iranian soil. These developments come as American military movements continue, with troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division expected to arrive in the Middle East within days to join thousands of Marines already in the region.

Despite claims from Donald Trump that negotiations are underway, Tehran has publicly rejected any diplomatic approach from Washington and warned of serious retaliation should American troops land on Iranian soil.

Trump Reveals Iran's 'Mystery Gift'

President Donald Trump had previously hinted that Iran sent a "mystery gift" in good faith, though he did not provide details at the time. He described it as a very significant prize worth a large sum of money.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House today, he let the cat out of the bag. He said that Iran allowed the US to take 10 boats of oil to demonstrate that they were "real and solid."

"They said, to show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil. I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged… It ended up being 10 boats," Trump said.

He added that the two extra boats were sent "to apologise for something they said."

Iran has been restricting passage through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels believed to be connected to American or Israeli military efforts, while allowing a limited number of other ships through.

America's Weapons Stockpile Under Strain

The conflict is now taking a financial and material toll on the United States. A report by The Telegraph suggests that American offensive and defensive weapons stocks are running low. This could potentially force the military to use older, less precise munitions, known as "dumb bombs", which are typically reserved for specific situations or used by air forces with tighter budgets.

In the first 16 days of the conflict, the US and its allies reportedly used 11,000 munitions at a combined cost of approximately $26 billion. Despite the hardened public rhetoric, indirect negotiations are reportedly continuing through Pakistan's top diplomat, though both sides have allegedly rejected the proposals put forth by the other.