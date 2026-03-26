Bengal Polls Battle Between Fear Of Trinamool, Trust In BJP: Nitin Nabin

As the battle for Bengal heats up, BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited Kolkata to chart out the campaign strategy for the party's biggest challenge -- defeating Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, the three-time sitting Chief Minister of West Bengal.

During his two-day visit, Nitin Nabin held back-to-back organisational meetings along with a visit to the sacred Dakshineswar Kali Mandir, where he addressed the media. On Day 1, he met with leaders from the Howrah, Hooghly, and Medinipur zones, along with the IT team, call centre, media cell, and Central ministers. On Day 2, he visited Dakshineswar Kali Mandir and held an organisational meeting with the Nabadwip zone, various morchas, and the state election coordination team.

This is the BJP chief's second visit since his appointment. In an attempt to boost the morale of party leaders who have taken on the challenge of defeating Mamata Banerjee, Nabin said, "On 4 May, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in West Bengal and a bhagwa (saffron) Holi will be celebrated, symbolising the party's victory."

Further setting the tone for the BJP's campaign, he said, "This time it is a contest between the fear created by the TMC among the people and the trust offered by the BJP. A Mamata Banerjee government means fear of houses being burned, loss of life, loss of employment, loss of dignity of mothers and daughters, encroachment on resources, cut money, extortion, and a dark future for the youth. A BJP government means the assurance of a fear-free, corruption-free, peaceful, and development-oriented government - the assurance of free treatment, pucca houses, free electricity, and a bright future for the youth. The BJP will bring the people of Bengal out of this atmosphere of fear."

Responding to these remarks, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta told NDTV, "The people of Bengal do not trust the BJP. They are a party of liars. The only person Bengal trusts is Mamata Banerjee, who has fought from Singur to the present. It is rich coming from the BJP, when President's Rule was imposed in Manipur and a blast took place in New Delhi - all this has happened under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP creates an atmosphere of fear wherever it has formed a government."

Chief Minister Banerjee, who is holding rallies in North Bengal and parts of South Bengal, has also remarked, "After 4th May, you will have to put up posters at your home saying, 'I'm not a BJP worker, I'm not a BJP worker."

With Nitin Nabin now setting the tone and highlighting the issues before the party cadres, the BJP is expected to raise the pitch against the Trinamool Congress in its campaigns. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kolkata this week.

